Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Salem Evangelical Church
455 Locust St NE
Salem, OR
Charles N. "Chuck" Svejkovsky


1933 - 2019
Charles N. "Chuck" Svejkovsky Obituary
Charles "Chuck" N. Svejkovsky

Salem - Charles "Chuck" Norman Svejkovsky, 86, of Salem went to be with The Lord on September 23, 2019. He was born in Crete, Nebraska and graduated from Salem High in 1951. Chuck served in the US Navy from 1953 to 1955. He married Donalyn Patton on July 17, 1954. He worked as a plumber for a short time before joining the United States Postal Service where he worked until his retirement. Chuck had a passion for building.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donalyn, their four daughters; Tari (Dave) Kisler, Traci Neill, Tricia Mahoney, and Tana (Philip) Bragg. Grandchildren; Jason (Kristi), Josh (Jen), Katrina (Travis), Paul (Kelsey), Christopher and Samantha, 7 great-grandchildren; Nicole, Hailey, Emma, Aria, Jack, Eli and Charlie, niece; Kathi, and nephews; Rob and Steven.

Chuck was preceded in death by his brother Robert and son-in laws, Kirk Lucht, Richard Hewit, and Robert Neill.

Services will be held at Salem Evangelical Church, 455 Locust St NE, Salem, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 6, 2019
