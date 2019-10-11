|
Charles R. Wold
Salem - A Celebration of Life will be held on October 19, 2019 in Salem at the Salem Convention Center for Dr. Charles R. Wold who died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 of Parkinson's Disease at the age of 88. To RSVP, please contact the family at [email protected]
Charles was born on August 21, 1931 in New Rockford, ND to Norwegian immigrants Haakon and Ingeborg Wold. Charles, known as "Whitey" to school friends, graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and graduated from the University of Oregon Dental School in 1960. He joined his brother Johan's practice in Salem, Oregon soon after. The brothers formed the Salem Dental Group where he practiced dentistry until retiring in 2005.
Charles was a leader in his field; he lectured and presented clinics around the world. He was an active member of the American Academy of Restorative Dentistry and the International Academy of Gnathology. A Fellow in the American College of Dentists and a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry and served as President of the Oregon Dental Association in 1979. He was a faculty member of the Lee Institute for Oral Bioesthetics and Function. He founded Orognathic Bioesthetics, Inc. (OBI) in 1994 and was granted OBI's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.
A beloved mentor and compassionate friend, he was loved most of all by his devoted wife of 42 years, Judith and his family. Both previously married, Charles married Judith Samsel White on Easter Day 1977. They had nine children between them and enjoyed a happy and busy family life.
Charles died peacefully at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, and his daughters; Kathy Ivie, Jeanene Wold, and Heidi Miller, all of Salem, Kristin Campbell, of West Linn, Andrea Brokenshire of Austin, TX, Christine White of San Rafael, CA, and Jennifer White of Lower Lake, CA; sons Charles Wold of Dallas and William White of San Diego, CA; sisters Dagney Souza and Doris Sanders both of Portland; and twelve grandchildren.
The family suggests remembrances to the Friends of City of Salem Senior Center or Parkinson's Resources of Oregon. Charles's full obituary can be read online at forevermissed.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019