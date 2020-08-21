Charles Radasch



Salem - June 29, 1937-Aug 17, 2020



Chuck Radasch went home to be with our Lord on



August 17, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Springfield Massachusetts to Edmund and Grace Radasch on June 29, 1937.



He is survived by his wife and the love of his life of 41 yrs, Carole Radasch of Salem Oregon; children: Todd Radasch of Mcminnville Or, Pam Ruff of Belgrade Montana, Tambry Scunziano of Terrebonne Or, Amie Morgan of Salem Oregon, Tom Grude of Portland Oregon, Diane Olson-Slaughter of Salem Oregon, and Kym Stephens of Madras Oregon; Sister, Mary Ann Ott of Mancos Colorado, Sister in Law Delphine Householder of Waukee Iowa, 13 Grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren (one due in Feb 2021), and many friends.



Chuck obtained his Bachelors degree at AIC in Physics and Chemistry and his Masters degree in teaching at Westfield State teachers college. Chuck taught Science and Math at Mabton High School in Washington State. Following this he was hired as a nuclear physicist at Hanford. He was then hired at Teledyne Wah chang in Albany Oregon as a Laboratory Science tech. Chuck finished his working career with the State of Oregon working for the department of Fish and Wildlife.



Chuck came to Oregon in 1968 where he lived until he passed away. He loved singing, swimming, camping, spending time with his family, traveling and puttering around the house . Throughout the Course of his life music was woven into the tapestry that was Chuck's DNA. He had a very strong bass voice that was showcased in his church choir (St. Mark;s Lutheran) for 40 years, as well as the Salem Community Chorus for 20 years.. Prior to this he was involved in musical theater (most notably Show Boat and the Man of La Mancha). He is fondly remembered by his children for singing old songs like "Tom Dooley" and "Glack gloo said the little bull frog". He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



A memorial Service will be held at the City View Cemetery for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck's memory to St Mark's Lutheran Church. .









