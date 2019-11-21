|
|
Charles Robert "Rob" Farrell
Silverton - Rob, 68, passed away unexpectedly in his home, Nov 19, 2019. He was born in Salem, OR., to Jean Newton and Chuck Farrell on April 19, 1951.
He graduated from McNary High School. As a Vietnam Vet, she served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1969 -71
He loved to fish, camp, to travel the Oregon Coast and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded by his mother, Jean Wenger, his step-father, Richard Wenger and brother Jon Wenger.
Survivors include his daughters, Amy Syron(Eric) and Katrina Ann Wenger, sons, Aaron Wenger (Ashley), Eric Wenger and Justin Wenger. 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and former wife Dorothy Dunham. Sisters Bev Melton (Terry), Barb Sughrue, Kathy Gust (Mickey) Karen Farrell-Howard (Rick, and Sylvie Farrell, brothers, Jim Wenger (Cheryl), Joe Wenger (Sandy), Tom Wenger, Bill Wenger and Mike Farrell (Brenda). His father, Charles J. Farrell.
Visitation will be Monday Nov. 25th from 1-4 pm at Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton with the funeral service to be be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Unger Funeral Chapel- Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019