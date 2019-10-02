Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Pringle Park Community Hall
606 Church St. SE
Salem, OR
Charles Scott Hall


1952 - 2019
Charles Scott Hall Obituary
Charles Scott Hall

Sept. 22, 1952 - Sept. 23, 2019

Scott Hall, the son of Myron M. and Flora B. Hall, was born Sept 22, 1952 in Walla Walla, Washington. He died Sept. 23, 2019, from a severe head injury sustained in a fall at his home. He had just turned 67.

His family lived in Milton-Freewater, Lake Oswego, and The Dalles before moving to Salem in 1963. Scott graduated from North Salem High School in 1970 and lived in Salem most of his remaining life. He helped start The Exit, a gathering place for youth. He is known for always helping others -- being a roadie for local musicians, doing yard work and house tending, serving as a devoted care-giver. He was an avid reader of current news and science fiction. He loved music and yesterday's treasures. Scott worked a wide range of jobs, including for The Other Lumber Company, in construction, in food service, at Boon's Treasury Tavern, and as a self-employed record and book reseller. He will be remembered for his good-natured laugh, acerbic wit, and tender heart.

Scott is survived by his stepmothers, Jeanne Hall, Salem OR, and Winnie Thomas, Portland, OR; his three biological sisters, Lenore Child Hall (Bill), Derry, NH, Lark Hall, Philadelphia, PA, and April Hall Cutting (Craig), Corvallis, OR; his nieces: Meredith Greenlaw, Prairie Cutting, Amity Quinn, and Autumn Cutting; his nephews: Jonathan Child and Kieran Quinn; four great-nieces, one great-nephew, and many step-siblings. Scott has a wide circle of cherished friends from his 56 years in Salem.

A picnic potluck party in celebration of Scott's life will be held Saturday, October 5, 3 PM, at Pringle Park Community Hall, 606 Church St. SE, Salem. Memorial gifts can be made to the Oregon Burn Center at Legacy Emanuel Hospital (legacyhealth.org/giving-and-support/causes/burn-care), where Scott was treated when he was 6 years old. Golden's Mortuary handled the cremation. Disposition of ashes will be by the family at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 2, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
