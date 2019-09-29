|
Charles "Chuck" Wilch of Salem, Oregon passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019. Chuck was born to Clarence and Velma Wilch in Ainsworth, Nebraska on April 24, 1944. He was the oldest of two children and grew up primarily in Silverton, Oregon. He enlisted in the Navy in 1963 and was honorably discharged. Chuck married the love of his life, Lisa Case aka "Woman" on August 4, 1973, and they raised their two sons together in Salem, OR.
Chuck worked at Mead Products as a Warehouseman for 27 years, before leaving in 1995. He also worked for Salem-Keizer Public Schools as a facilities maintenance worker, and Cherriots as a Service Worker.
Chuck had a passion for taxidermy, and loved teaching his art to others, serving as a Taxidermy Instructor for Chemeketa Community College for 20 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and camping.
Chuck loved spending summers with his family and friends at the North Santiam Sportsman's Club at Detroit Lake, where friends became family.
He had a zest for life like no other. To Chuck, family was everything. He has left his family with a lifetime full of memories to cherish and that ever elusive, unfinished elk cart. We will miss his contagious laugh, his endless stories, his sense of humor and especially his hugs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Velma Wilch.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons Chris and Dan; daughters-in-law Dawn and Amanda; grandchildren: Matthew, Emma, Madison, Maxwell and Abigail, and his sister Jean Ashley along with a large extended family. He also leaves his most recent four legged family member, Katy Irene. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Salem Hospital and Providence Benedictine for their loving care in his final days.
Donations in Chuck's memory can be made to March of Dimes, Hopes Haven, or Special Olympics.
A celebration of life will be held at Salemtowne Towne Hall in Salem, OR on Friday, October 4th at 3pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019