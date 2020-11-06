Charles William Luke
Retired U.S. Army Captain, Charles William Luke
January 3, 1939-October 16, 2020
Monday, 16 November 2020 Charles will be laid to rest at The Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA after 81 years of life.
He began his life being born in Yankton, S.D. to eventually move to Salem O.R. with his family where he attended South Salem High School until he was 17 years of age. After running away from home with his best friend he met an Army Recruiter. He proudly served his country with a 20 year career that took him around the world to Southeast Asia and Japan.
Following his time in the military began the next great adventure of his story. He met the love of his life, Genny, whom has survived him after a marriage of 44 years. Deep in his heart, he was a true family man. Sadly he was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia with whom he is now reunited. He is also survived by his daughter Toni and C.W. his son. He continues to reside in the hearts of five grandchildren: Alex, Taylor, Joe, Wesley, and Seouli, three great grandchildren: Sterling, Adrian, and Iona. Of four siblings, he was preceded in death by his brother Allen, but survived by his beloved brother Dennis and beloved sisters Jean and Jane. Charles lived his last 31 years of life in Antelope, CA, a suburb of Sacramento. Bitten by the travel bug while in the military, he and Genny saw the world together. In his spare time he was a wood worker, stained glass artist, and enjoyed gardening taking pride in personally landscaping his home. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W. 4647 where he served as a Chaplain and a member of the Honor Guard. He was an Officer and a Gentleman with the spirit of a John Wayne Cowboy. He was a loving and dutiful husband, a fantastic father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In his heart he was the boy with a dog, of which he had several throughout his life. He took joy at dressing up as Santa Clause at Christmas and handing out candy canes to the neighborhood children.
The cemetery DOES NOT permit flowers because they can carry COVID. In lieu of sending flowers, we encourage you to make a donation to your favorite charity
Our thanks to Lambert Funeral Home for handling the arrangements.
