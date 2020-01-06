|
|
Charles Wilson
Salem - Charles W. Wilson, 83, of Salem, was born October 5, 1936 in Evanston, Illinois to Henry G. Wilson and Christine K. Wilson. He attended grade school, junior high, and high school in Evanston, graduating from Evanston Township High School in 1954. While in high school, Chuck became an accomplished badminton player and was on the U.S. Junior Men's Badminton Team that played in Mexico and Canada. Following graduation from Northwestern University with a major in Economics, he was commissioned as a Naval Officer and served with VF-31 aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga. He then returned to Northwestern University and received a law degree. Chuck then joined the legal staff of the Legislative Counsel's Office of the State of Oregon in Salem, retiring after over 30 years as Chief Deputy Legislative Counsel, with specialization in the areas of Employment, Worker's Compensation, Animals, Agriculture, and Budget. During Chuck's role as Chief Deputy, he also performed the role of Chief Editor for the creation of Oregon's biennial statutes. He was known by his colleagues as a very skilled legislative drafter and an excellent mentor.
His interests included upland game bird and duck hunting and he was a co-owner of a duck hunting club near Perrydale, OR. Chuck was a member of the Portland Gun Club and astrong supporter of Ducks Unlimited. He was a competitive trap shooter and participated in many regional events over the years, twice winning the state championship in his division. He was always an avid reader and book collector. Survivors include a brother David (Catherine) of Lancaster, PA, a niece Christine of Lancaster, PA and nephew David of Sterling, VA. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, January 13th at 10:30 a.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ducks Unlimited, 20572 Jacklight Ln, Bend, OR 97702.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020