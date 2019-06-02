Charlotte Martin



Salem - Charlotte Rose Martin (Remington), 90, of Salem passed away peacefully on May 16th at a local care facility.



Charlotte was born in Akron, Colorado on April 12, 1929 to John and Alpha Remington (Baily). She was the youngest of four children. She gradated from high school in Silverton Oregon and then moved to Sweet Home where she met her husband, Floyd Martin. They married July 2, 1949 and had two children, Randy and Becky. They relocated to Newport from 1959 to 1962 and then moved to Salem. They later divorced.



Charlotte was a homemaker that had a smile for everyone and was quick to laugh. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a gracious and welcoming hostess, always offering food, drink, conversation and laughter.



She spent many years with her companion Ray Hopp. They travelled all over the country and to many sporting events. They were the grandchildren's biggest fans. She loved the ocean and spent many days at Ray's beach condo in Lincoln City.



She was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Alpha Remington; siblings Ken Remington, Robert Remington and Frank Remington; her long- time partner Ray Hopp; and a great granddaughter.



Survivors include her children, Randy Martin (Brenda) of Salem; Becky Weaver (Jeff) of La Grande; grandchildren Nathan Martin (Donna), Andrew Martin (Nichole), Abbey Nelson (Scotty) all of Salem; Weston Weaver of La Grande, Katelin Ross (Tyler) and Landon Weaver (Layne) of Boise, Idaho and 10 great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm Sunday, July 14th at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service followed by a reception at Illahe Hills Country Club.