Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Cheri Gail Arvin


1947 - 2020
Salem - Cheri, 72, of Salem, Oregon passed away peacefully with family by her side Thursday March 19th at Salem Hospital. Cheri is survived by her beloved husband, Ed; only son, Michael and many loving grandchildren. Cheri was a proud graduate of South Salem High School, and had an impressive career as a clerical administrator. Cheri leaves behind a beautiful legacy and many memories of her kind heart, witty sense of humor and a warm smile that would light up every room. Cheri loved the beach and wished to spend eternity amongst the ocean. Her ashes will be spread at the Oregon Coast at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 25, 2020
