Woodburn - Cheryl Jean Muhleman, my wife, my partner, my best friend, left us suddenly on March 18, 2019. She was born in Michigan City, Indiana to James and Jean Wagner on February 28, 1950. She married Jeff Muhleman and together they had one son Douglas. Jeff passed away a few years later but Cheryl found love again when she met Brendan Kennedy. They married in 2005 and she had been lovingly by his side until she passed away on March 18. She had welcomed his children and grandchildren with open arms.



She is survived by Brendan, her son Douglas, her sister Cindy and brother David. She was loved and will be greatly missed by many friends in the Salem Recovery Community. May she rest in peace in God's loving arms.



A Celebration of Her Life will be on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2pm at the Premiere Academy of Performing Arts, 241 State St., NE Salem, OR 97301. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary