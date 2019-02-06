Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
721 Chemeketa NE
Salem, OR
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Buhler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Lee Buhler


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheryl Lee Buhler Obituary
Cheryl Lee Buhler

Salem - Our beautiful and loving Mother Cheryl Lee Buhler born to Lois P. and Kenneth R. Costello on Sept 16, 1950 left this Earth to be with our savior and almighty Father and her loving awaiting husband Richard Harry Buhler on Jan 30, 2019. Cheryl is survived by her brother Dan Costello,her children Patricia Eldredge, Samual Venezio, Richard Buhler her grandchildren Crystal and Jacob Eldredge, Jessica, Sabastian, Amber, Autumn, Julia, Michael Buhler and Amanda and Samual the 3rd Venezio, her great grandchildren Riley, Paislee & Raeden Eldredge and Hayden Buhler. Cheryl was a caring and loving mother and friend she will be greatly missed. A service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 721 Chemeketa NE Salem OR 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.