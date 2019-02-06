|
|
Cheryl Lee Buhler
Salem - Our beautiful and loving Mother Cheryl Lee Buhler born to Lois P. and Kenneth R. Costello on Sept 16, 1950 left this Earth to be with our savior and almighty Father and her loving awaiting husband Richard Harry Buhler on Jan 30, 2019. Cheryl is survived by her brother Dan Costello,her children Patricia Eldredge, Samual Venezio, Richard Buhler her grandchildren Crystal and Jacob Eldredge, Jessica, Sabastian, Amber, Autumn, Julia, Michael Buhler and Amanda and Samual the 3rd Venezio, her great grandchildren Riley, Paislee & Raeden Eldredge and Hayden Buhler. Cheryl was a caring and loving mother and friend she will be greatly missed. A service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 721 Chemeketa NE Salem OR 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 6, 2019