Cheryl May Jones
Lyons - Cheryl May Jones 73, joined her oldest son Christopher Jones at her ultimate destination; into the waiting arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 in Lyons, OR.
She was born to Henry and Eve Winchel on Feb. 9th, 1946 in Burbank, CA. She was raised in the hills (on her horse) of Santa Cruz CA, graduated from Santa Cruz High School, and went on to graduate from Palomar Community College in San Marcos, CA.
In 1967 She met and married her husband of 50 years while working in the PX at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base.
They moved to OR in 1971 with their first son and #2 on the way. Settling in Philomath while her husband attended OSU. She ultimately gave birth to 5 children, 4 boys and a daughter. She was a homemaker until the children were in high school. She started working at Fairview Training Center where she earned the moniker, the Mother Teresa of Fairview. She then went on to work at Salem Hospital and eventually retired from Cascade Cardiology as a Medical Assistant in 2013.
Her passion was her walk with the Lord, her husband, children, her artwork and especially her horse, chickens, dogs, cats and an assortment of other creatures. She was a gourmet cook and had a green thumb to grow anything that drew her attention; she leaves a prolific garden and vegetation around her property.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Jan Derk Jones of Lyons; daughter-in-law Laurie Jones of Tigard & her daughter Kim Ehlers of Richmond VA, sons Matt & Jeff Mooney of Tigard; son Ian Jones & his wife Allyson & two daughters Abigail and Isabella of Salinas, CA; daughter Marieke Jones of Salem; son Jacques Jones & his wife Jennifer & daughters Jolie & Talia & son Christopher of Salem; Micah Jones of Lyons; sister Pat Wallace of Waldport; brother Ted Winchel & his wife Joan of Bend. Her beloved horse Snappy, dog Tucker, cat Panther, herd of chickens known as "her girls".
The Celebration of Cheryl's Life will be held Saturday May 18th @ 11:00 a.m. at Foothills Church in Stayton. Bright, colorful, casual attire preferred.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 16, 2019