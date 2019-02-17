|
|
Cheryl Sawyer
Salem - 1946-2019
Cheryl was born 1946 to James and Betty Randack in Glendale California. She attended Los Angeles public schools, graduating from North Hollywood High in 1964. She graduated from Humboldt State in 1968 with a degree in teaching. Fluent in Spanish, she taught ESL in the Los Angeles Public School District.
In 1983, Cheryl rode from Portland to San Francisco on tour with the LADWP bicycle club, where she met Steve Sawyer. After a long distance romance, the two were married in 1987.
After retiring from LAUSD, Cheryl went back to school at Cal State Northridge to earn a degree in computer science. She then partnered with friends Denise Stewart and Marnie Schwartz in an online business coaching teachers to get bilingual credentials.
Cheryl and Steve moved to Salem in 2015 to be with friends Larry and Mary Dick. Cheryl was active in the Salem Bicycle Club and the Madison Street women's tennis group. She taught ESL for two seasons with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes baseball team.
Cheryl's warm and generous heart endeared her to almost everyone. There will be a gathering in her memory at St. Mark Church in Salem on March 2nd at 5:00 pm.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband Steve; sister Barbara, niece Leslie, great nieces Amber and Michelle, and great nephews Nathan and Neal, all of Grass Valley, CA.
In lieu of flowers, family asks donations in Cheryl's name to OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. Please make checks payable to OHSU Foundation, PO Box 29017, Portland OR, 97205.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019