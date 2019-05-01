Christa Trotter



Salem - Christa Trotter was born and raised in Germany to parents Anton and Eva Marx Reiser. She married Donn Trotter on January 8, 1995 in Salem. She was a "people person" who made friends wherever she went. For a time, she was employed at the fragrance counter at the Bon Marche. She was an excellent cook and loved flower gardening and animals—her all-time favorites being a schnauzer named Max, a poodle named Toby and a boxer named Selma.



Christa is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Donn Trotter; her children Wendy and Greg Lay, Kevin and Jennifer Matthews, Robert and Bobbi Matthews; stepson Gary Trotter and 8 grandchildren



At her request, no services will be held. The family would like to extend a word of thanks to Bonaventure Memory Care of Salem and Kindle Hospice for their support during Christa's time with them. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary