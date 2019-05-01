Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Christa Trotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa Trotter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christa Trotter Obituary
Christa Trotter

Salem - Christa Trotter was born and raised in Germany to parents Anton and Eva Marx Reiser. She married Donn Trotter on January 8, 1995 in Salem. She was a "people person" who made friends wherever she went. For a time, she was employed at the fragrance counter at the Bon Marche. She was an excellent cook and loved flower gardening and animals—her all-time favorites being a schnauzer named Max, a poodle named Toby and a boxer named Selma.

Christa is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Donn Trotter; her children Wendy and Greg Lay, Kevin and Jennifer Matthews, Robert and Bobbi Matthews; stepson Gary Trotter and 8 grandchildren

At her request, no services will be held. The family would like to extend a word of thanks to Bonaventure Memory Care of Salem and Kindle Hospice for their support during Christa's time with them. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now