Christian Chalupny
August 18, 1941-
January 12, 2020
Christian Chalupny was born in Innsbruck, Austria, the son of the late Dr. Franz and Mergerethe Chalupny.
He spent 8 years in a Jesuit boarding school, Stella Matutina, Feldkirch, Austria, and graduated with a business degree from the University of Vienna. He married his wife, Karin, in 1965 and went on to serve in the Austrian Army. In 1967 he went to work for Liebherr Austria, an internationally known company in Bischofshofen. In 1971 he and his family came to the US working for Liebherr America in Newport News, Virginia. The family moved to Salem, OR in 1982 where he began working for Morrow Equipment Company where he assumed the position of president having served for 38 years until his death.
Christian and his family were members of Illahe Hills Country Club where they were active in golf and tennis. He was also a member of the Salem Tennis and Swim Club where he played regularly twice a week. They have had a home in Black Butte since 1986 and formed many friendships there. Christian loved the mountains where he, his family and friends spent many days hiking, sailing and skiing.
He is survived by his wife, Karin of 55 years, son Thomas Chalupny and fianee Jamie Seymour, and daughter, Caroline Mecham.
Surviving also is his brother, Dr. Paul and Gertrude Chalupny, sisters Roswitha Reisenauer and husband Willi, Elizabeth Baumgertner and Margreth Muehlberger and husband Dr. Volker along with many nieces, nephews and cousins residing in Austria.
A reception in remembrance of Christian will be held on February 1st at 1pm at Illahe Hills Country Club, Salem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Christian Chalupny to the Liver Transplant Dept, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Ave, #A100, Cleveland, OH 44195
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020