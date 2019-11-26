|
Christine Ann Harrington
August 20, 1969- November 19, 2019
On November 19th, our beloved and beautiful daughter Christine Ann passed away peacefully in her sleep, and awakened into the loving and merciful presence of Jesus. At that time she had been working in Seattle as an Employment Recruiter for Microsoft.
Christine was born in Salem, Oregon. She attended Queen of Peace Elementary School, Judson Middle School and Sprague High School. Throughout her life Christine was blessed with joy and enthusiasm for life. She shared that joy, and enthusiasm for four years as a Cheerleader while attending the University of Oregon. After graduation, she continued to "cheer on" and encourage others as a "Boot Camp" exercise instructor at Salem Court House. For many years she enjoyed part time work as a "Zumba" instructor in the various areas throughout the country where she worked. In her professional calling, she was an Employment Recruiter working for various companies seeking employees for internet technology and health fields.
Christine's faith sustained throughout her life, especially in dealing with some serious health problems. Last year, a serious foot infection led to septicemia.
In September, she was hospitalized with severe hypertension, and congestive heart failure. Medication and life style modifications followed but the damage to her health was irreparable. Christine never complained. She continued to remain positive, hopeful and trusting in God's providence and mercy.
Christine is survived by her parents Jim and Catherine Harrington of Corvallis, and sisters Kathleen (Patrick) Connelly, Jeanne Harrington, Colleen (Todd) Reiser; nephews, Daniel, Jonathan, Drake, and niece Gracie. Infant sister, Michelle Ann, preceded Christine in death.
Please join us for a Rosary, 7:00 pm, Thursday December 5, at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, Corvallis. Memorial Mass 11 am, Friday, December 6th at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Corvallis. Thank you for your love, support and prayers for Christine and for all of us.
Condolences may be shared at www.demossdurdan.com
A beautiful life is changed but not ended....."We love you dear Christine Ann and will miss you so much.....We'll think of you every moment and long for your touch......
We are sad our dear daughter that we must part for a while..... We'll look forward to our reunion and to your beautiful smile."
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019