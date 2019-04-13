Resources
Eugene - Born Nov. 9, 1951, Christine Campbell passed away on April 4, 2019, in Eugene, OR. Christine dedicated 43 years to the field of nursing and home health care, working for both Amedisys (2010-16) and Providence (2016-19), serving patients in the McMinnville and Salem areas. She is survived by her parents, two sisters, a brother, two daughters, two sons-in-law, and two grandchildren, whom she adored. Courageous, spirited and known for her sense of humor, Christine was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 13, 2019
