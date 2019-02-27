Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
b2 Taphouse and Brewery
1170 Boone Rd. DE
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
Eugene - Christopher Casey Rodrigues, 43, of Eugene, passed away on the morning of Jan, 5th, 2019 as a result of liver and kidney failure. He was born March 4th, 1975 in Truckee, CA, the son of Patrick and Rebecca Rodrigues. Christopher was a talented carpenter who took much pride in his work and was always willing to lend a hand to a friend or family member in need. He had a passion for art, motorcycles, music, deep sea fishing in Alaska, and his many dogs (Jasmine, Zeppelin, Bella), and cat River. Christopher's hobbies included small time organic farming, building things, making hemp jewelry, attending festivals, camping, and rides on his Harley. He was an explorer of life. Proceeded in death by his parents, Chris is survived by his children; Jayden (13), Teagan (11), and Sienna (10) of Rocklin, CA, his sister Elizabeth (Clint) Rodrigues Ryan of Citrus Heights, CA, sister Amber Smith of Corvallis, sister Stacy Nichol of Alpine, 8 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and many cousins, those who called him a brother, and his tribe. This warrior will live on in those who felt his love and light. A Celebration of Life will be held at b2 Taphouse and Brewery in (1170 Boone Rd. DE) Salem, OR on March 2nd, 2019, from 12-2 pm. In lieu of flowerers, donations for his children's college funds are being accepted at www.gf.me/u/qznhhz Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 27, 2019
