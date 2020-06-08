Christopher Day
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Day

Salem - Chris was preceded in passing by his father, Noel Day and his brother, Edward Day. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Day (ne. Varner); his daughters, Nikki Day (partner, Grant Eckelman) and Michelle Day; his stepsons, Brice and Kyle Rosenau; his mother, Judy Ferguson; his sister, Lynne Day; brother, Patrick Ferguson (wife, Debbie); nephews, Chase, Wesley and Scott. Visit the online memorial at weddle-funeral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved