Christopher Day
Salem - Chris was preceded in passing by his father, Noel Day and his brother, Edward Day. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Day (ne. Varner); his daughters, Nikki Day (partner, Grant Eckelman) and Michelle Day; his stepsons, Brice and Kyle Rosenau; his mother, Judy Ferguson; his sister, Lynne Day; brother, Patrick Ferguson (wife, Debbie); nephews, Chase, Wesley and Scott. Visit the online memorial at weddle-funeral.com
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.