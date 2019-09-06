Services
Bend - Christopher (Chris) Henderlite, a resident of Bend, Oregon, died unexpectedly on August 15, 2019 at the age of 54 while vacationing at Waldo Lake.

Chris is survived by his mother, Nancy Henderlite, his brother, Steve Henderlite, and his partner, Lisa Nakadate. He is predeceased by his father, Edward Henderlite.

Chris was born to Ed and Nancy Henderlite on December 18, 1964 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and moved, with his family, to Salem, Oregon in 1971. He attended South Salem High School and graduated from Willamette University with a degree in Sociology. A successful small businessman in the printing industry for most of his career, he most recently joined Fred Real Estate Group as a broker in 2015.

Chris was a talented musician who at various times in his life played piano, French horn, cello, electric bass and guitar. Chris enjoyed mountain biking, kayaking, paddle boarding, pickle ball, and traveling. He also enjoyed family gatherings with good food and board games.

A celebration of life service will be held in Bend in September. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 6, 2019
