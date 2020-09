Or Copy this URL to Share

Christopher Paul Rankin



On Saturday, August 29, Christopher Rankin went home to the Lord on his 72nd birthday. Services will be at 11:00 AM on September 11th. Please contact his wife, Christine at mrschrisrankin@yahoo.com or through Facebook for details.



Obituary and arrangements through Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors.









