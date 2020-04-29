|
|
Christopher Ramsey Bronte
Christopher Ramsey Bronte, Born 1/29/1953 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, CA. Died 4/15/2020 in Albany, Oregon. Second born of seven children. Graduated from Arcadia High School in California.. Studied Business Law at DeAnza College, Cupertino, CA. Married in 1980 in Lake Tahoe, CA to Cynthia Shon. Resident of Oregon since 2003. Chris was an Entrepreneur, Realtor, Appraiser, Musician, and Salesman. Known for his lively accordion playing since the age of five. Loving, kind, and a superior Scrabble player. Preceded by his father, Robert Michael Bronte, and Mother, Shirley Marise Ray Bronte. Succeeded by two children: Nicholas (Nicole) Bronte and Vanessa (Len) Kim, five grandchildren, six siblings: Janice Daniels, Nancy Matheny, Cynthia Bronte, Patricia Bronte, Denise Bronte, and Randolph Bronte. Christopher was cremated at Ausum-Dufour Funeral Home in Albany, OR. His ashes will be spread over his beloved Lake Tahoe in California. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to: The San Francisco Accordion Club at www.SFaccordionClub.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020