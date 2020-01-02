|
Christopher Wayne Miller
September 2nd, 1945 - December 30th, 2019
Chris was born to William B. Miller and Angeline Schad on 09/02/1945 in Lane Co, OR and was baptised on 09/23/1945 at St. Mary's church in Eugene. He was confirmed at St. Alice church in Springfield around the age of 12. Chris graduated from St. Francis High School in Eugene, in 1963. He was a member at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Chris joined the Air Force in January 1964 and was stationed at March Air Force base in Riverside, California. He was very proud to serve as an honor guard.
Chris started working for the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs as a loan officer in 1979. Chris and Janet were married in 1985. He continued to work for the ODVA in several positions. Chris worked as a Veterans' Benefits Counselor helping veterans and widows obtain benefits. He retired in 2002.
He had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 1987, but lost his battle on Monday, 12/30/2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janette.
Chris is survived by his wife, Janet, their daughter Jennifer, his two daughters, Sherri Kell and Theresa Marion, and Janet's daughter, Renee Rorrer. There are 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Donations in Chris's memory may be made to The or Redeemer Lutheran Church choir.
Memorial service at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Salem, OR at 1pm on Friday, 01/03/2020.
Interment at Willamette National Cemetery on Tuesday, 01/07/2020.
Arrangements by Howell, Edwards, Doerksen at this link:
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salem-or/christopher-mill er-8979847
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020