Cindy A. Elspas



Cindy passed away peacefully July 26, 2020 from brain cancer. She accepted her diagnosis with dignity and grace.



Cindy grew up in Salem, graduating from Sprague High School. Most of her adult life was spent in the Portland area working as a dental assistant.



Cindy loved to garden, bake, and decorate for every holiday.



Preceded in death by her father, Jack Hayes, mother Beverly Hayes and her daughter, Erin.



Cindy leaves behind her son, Eric (Maggie, son Aaron), brother David (Christina, nephews, Thomas and Daniel.)



Cindy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The love and memories we have of Cindy will forever be with us.



We love you Cindy.









