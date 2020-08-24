1/
Cindy A. Elspas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy A. Elspas

Cindy passed away peacefully July 26, 2020 from brain cancer. She accepted her diagnosis with dignity and grace.

Cindy grew up in Salem, graduating from Sprague High School. Most of her adult life was spent in the Portland area working as a dental assistant.

Cindy loved to garden, bake, and decorate for every holiday.

Preceded in death by her father, Jack Hayes, mother Beverly Hayes and her daughter, Erin.

Cindy leaves behind her son, Eric (Maggie, son Aaron), brother David (Christina, nephews, Thomas and Daniel.)

Cindy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The love and memories we have of Cindy will forever be with us.

We love you Cindy.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved