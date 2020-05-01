|
Cindy Diedrich
Salem - Cynthia "Cindy" Elizabeth Diedrich (née Young), age 82, of Salem, Oregon went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born March 28, 1938 in Sedro-Woolley, Washington to Earl Francis Young and Lola Margaret Young Gillette (née Yeager). Growing up, Cindy and her sister, Mary Anne, were very close, and they remained close until Cindy's passing. Whenever Cindy would visit Mary Anne, she would always make sure that her sister had all the fixings to make smore's (Cindy's favorite treat!). Mary Anne's favorite memory was teasing that her sister only came to visit for the s'mores.
Cindy met her husband, Earl Raymond, at a community dance hall. Earl remembers Cindy wearing a beautiful brown dress that she had made specifically for the dance. Three months later, she married Earl on January 10,1959, in Sedro-Woolley. They recently celebrated their sixty-first wedding anniversary. Throughout their marriage, they had many fond memories together, but Earl specifically remembers when she came to visit him while he was working in North Dakota and their trip to Alaska for their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary.
Those who knew Cindy, knew of her heart of gold, her compassion, and her Christlike character. She loved meeting her friends for daily coffee dates, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, baking delicious treats, adding snowman figurines to her ever-growing collection, and serving others. Her most recent service involvement was organizing the American Red Cross blood drive for Grace Baptist Church, in Salem, where she was a long-time member. She was loved by all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her father, Earl; her mother, Lola; and her brother, Joseph. She is survived by her husband, Earl; her sister, Mary Anne and her husband, Sam Brode; her daughter Meloney; her son, Terry and his wife, Kim; her grandchildren, Alicia, Chelsea, Ginnifer, Anna, Keir, and Mina; her great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Jude, and Khaleesi; and her nieces and nephews.
Due to restrictions relating to the COVID-19 virus, her funeral service will be announced at a future date.
Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 1 to May 3, 2020