Claire C. Nida
Silverton - Claire "Memere" Nida 7/29/36-7/18/19. Born in Brockton, Mass. Preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Frank Bussiere and sister, Rita Tougas. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Dwayne Nida, as well as by her sisters, Gloria and Jean, and nieces, Lynn, Marie, and Jennifer. She will be missed by her family, whom she loved so much; Son- Paul and Suellen Nida, daughter Tambra and Bill McCowen, grandchildren Jamie, and Brad, and great grandchildren, Ray, Ryan, Indra, Isis, Kaitlyn, Royce, Dag'r and Ryder.
Claire and Dwayne were restaurateurs, first in Silverton with a restaurant known as NV's and then later Coffee Time in Salem in 2 different locations. They both retired from Roth's Family Markets. The two spent many wonderful years with their RV gang back and forth to Yuma, AZ.
Her sparkly blue eyes would mesmerize her great grandchildren, and she always would make them giggle. She loved their visits. She will be SO VERY missed. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 24, 2019