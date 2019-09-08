|
Clare Elizabeth Boals Kelley passed away in her home on August 22, 2019, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Bruce A. Kelley, whom she happily wed 21 years prior on August 22, 1998; her beloved sons Christopher R. Best and his wife Angela of Newberg, and Jonathan M. Best and his fiancé, Alex, of Salem; her cherished grandchildren: Elizabeth, Eden, Julian and Theo; and her well pampered havanese dog, Bandit.
A lifelong Salemite, Clare was born on September 26, 1950 to the late Dr. and Mrs. Robert T. Boals. Clare graduated from South Salem High School in 1968, and went on to obtain her bachelor's degree in nursing. For over 40 years, Clare faithfully served the sick and injured of Salem while working with Salem Hospital. Clare started her nursing career as a neurosurgical nurse and quickly transitioned into the role of nurse manager of the post-surgery unit. Clare's tireless and patient-oriented approach garnered fond esteem from the doctors and nurses beside whom she worked.
Clare's strong work ethic continued into her retirement and allowed Clare to dedicate herself to all things she held most dear. She delighted in hosting warm gatherings with family and friends. She adored her children and grandchildren, and reveled in spending time with them while lauding their successes. Each day, Clare and Bruce spent hours tending to the award-winning floral masterpiece they created in their yard, which beauty was enjoyed by all those who visited or strolled by. Clare also enjoyed treating friends and family to exceptional homemade candies and baked treats.
Always adherent to her graceful humility, Clare's wish was for a private remembrance. The family invites all who honor Clare to spread her passion of floriculture with the planting of a dahlia—her favorite flower.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 8, 2019