|
|
Clarence Eugene "Gene" Cowan
Clarence Eugene "Gene" Cowan, 91, passed away January 17, 2020 at his home in Salem.
Born in Kelso, Wash. July 28, 1928, to George and Wilda Cowan in a cabin in the woods, he enjoyed logging and fishing with his father, and soon developed a life long love for archery.
Gene enlisted in the Navy in 1946 through 1951. After the Navy he attended the University of Washington and earned his BS in Electrical Engineering.
Janice nee Ernst and Gene married in 1952 and Gene worked for Boeing and other electronics firms until 1960. A job offer arrived from a new electronics firm called Tektronix. The offer was quickly accepted and when not bicycling to work or playing chess, Gene honed his archery skills, eventually becoming Pacific Northwest Champion for two years running. Gene was respected at Tektronix for his electronic skills and the two patents he received while working there.
In 1969 the family moved to a small farm north of Newberg and Gene and Janice found friendships in the local square dance community. Gene took early retirement around 1985 from Tektronix and soon found consulting work with Cascade Microtech, where he supported 24 additional patents.
After Janice passed in 2002 he returned to square dancing, and soon met the second love of his life, Maureen. Together they enjoyed years together of dancing, travel, and close companionship.
Gene is survived by his companion Maureen Gruchalla, son Mark, daughter Jana; grandson Jacob and great-grandson Shaman.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020