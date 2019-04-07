Clarice Cox



Salem - Clarice Irene (Cork) Cox was born in Monument, Oregon, on March 22, 1918, and passed away April 1, 2019. She was the oldest child of Thomas and Maude (Hux) Cork. Later her brother Raymond and sister Lura Ferne came along. The family lived in the area, in different locations during her growing up years. When she was 18, her family moved to Redmond, and Clarice got a summer job cooking on a farm in Powell Butte. When she was walking down to the mailbox, she saw a grubby guy working in a field next door. That Saturday night at the local dance, this cleaned-up good looking man asked her to dance. She had met her future husband, Joe Allen Cox. He waited several years, while she went to college one year, then became a Registered Nurse. They lived in Prineville, after marriage on June 29, 1941. She worked at the Prineville Hospital for many years, taking some time off while her children were small. Jerry came along in 1945, and Linda in 1947. In 1961, Clarice went back to school, at Central Oregon Community College, and then on the University of Oregon, completing her Bachelor's in Science, and continued working on her Masters Degree. She taught nursing for Central Oregon College at the Prineville Hospital, putting her degree to good use. In 1974, Joe passed away. Later Clarice moved to Silverton and Salem to be near her daughter's family. She married Arnold Wall in 1984, and they traveled the world, and wintered in Nevada for several years. She played a lot of golf there, and where they lived at Salem Towne. After Arnie passed away in 1998, Clarice moved to Capital Manor. She enjoyed her friends there, and worked in one of the garden areas for many years. She had just celebrated her 101st birthday 10 days before she passed. She was gracious to everyone, and will be greatly missed.



Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husbands, and her son Jerry. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Danny) Groah, daughter-in-law Susie Cox, grandson Jason (Stacey) Groah, and 7 great-grandchildren - Ethan, Ammon, Gavin, Xander, Rowan, Lucas and Rebecca. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and especially the Stan Hammer family, who were her special friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at Capital Manor Monday, April 15th at 1:00 pm. Memorials may be given to the .



