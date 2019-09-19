|
|
Claudie Majors
Stayton - Claudie was born on January 29, 1949 in Batesville, Arkansas to RG and Nova (Palmer) Majors. As a father, grandfather, brother and son, Claudie was loving and generous. About ten years ago, he established a deeper relationship with Christ. He loved to share his testimony and the Gospel with anyone willing to listen. There were so many ways he brightened our lives, he will be easily remembered. On September 9, 2019, Claudie passed away at age 70 at his home in Stayton, Oregon.
A celebration of life will be held on September 22, 2019 at St. Anthony Hall in Sublimity at 1:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted with Weddle Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019