Services
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudie Majors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudie Majors

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudie Majors Obituary
Claudie Majors

Stayton - Claudie was born on January 29, 1949 in Batesville, Arkansas to RG and Nova (Palmer) Majors. As a father, grandfather, brother and son, Claudie was loving and generous. About ten years ago, he established a deeper relationship with Christ. He loved to share his testimony and the Gospel with anyone willing to listen. There were so many ways he brightened our lives, he will be easily remembered. On September 9, 2019, Claudie passed away at age 70 at his home in Stayton, Oregon.

A celebration of life will be held on September 22, 2019 at St. Anthony Hall in Sublimity at 1:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted with Weddle Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now