Clayton "Randy" Nelson
Salem - 2/12/56 - 7/11/19
In the twinkling of an eye....Randy Nelson left us for his heavenly home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. None of us had anticipated this since he was doing so good and enjoying his days in the sun and feeding the ducks and ducklings at Tierra Rose, in Salem.
Randy was born on February 12, 1956 and lived most of his life in the Keizer area. He graduated from McNary High School in 1974 and then graduated from Willamette University in 1978 with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and had a Teaching Certificate. He worked from 1978-1980 as a District Manager for the Statesman Journal. He later worked as an Office Specialist for the Dept. of Justice from 1982-2005.
His passion has always been playing basketball or watching it. He was considered a very talented player and was honored as the Most Valuable Player on countless occasions. He played at Whiteaker Middle School, McNary High School and on the varsity team at Willamette University. He was the only Freshman to be part of the 1974-1975 Willamette team that went to Nationals. He and the team were later inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at Willamette University. He assisted during a summer camp with the Portland Trail Blazers and spoke fondly about his time with Maurice Lucas and others. He assisted with coaching some of Tyler's (son) basketball teams.
His life changed dramatically when he was involved in a single car accident the eve of June 28, 1980. He was in a coma for a month and then spent the next 2 years in rehabilitation learning how to walk, talk, read and write. His sister, Merita "Sue", wrote the following so eloquently..."I have never been at such a loss for words, but this week I have sat in silence!!....Many of you know my brother, Randy. He was in an auto accident years ago and at that time we thought we would lose him, but by the grace of God and his continued praise to God for all his blessings...Randy worked hard and regained his strength, mobility and voice...His "humor" made me laugh out loud!!...He married the love of his life, Carol...they had and raised a wonderful son, Tyler. Randy never complained over the years as his body added limitations to his physical abilities, he was so grateful for everything! He would say, he was blessed!...On July 11th the Lord said to his "faithful servant" it is time to come home, he went without looking back early that morning, knowing he was loved and will be missed by many! Even though we had 39 years longer than we ever expected, his passing came too soon! Rejoicing that he is with Our Heavenly Father".
Five years ago Randy fell and broke his left femur and although he gave his all during rehab...Randy was never able to walk again. Carol's sister, Nancy Michaud, graciously gave of her time and moved to Oregon to help Carol care for Randy 24/7. We gave our all for 2 years but it became apparent that he needed more care than we could physically provide. He found his new home at Four Seasons RCF, in Salem, and was loved by so many there. His nickname was "Randy Doodle". Once his cottage closed he went to the caring and loving staff of Tierra Rose, in Salem.
All of us knew that Randy loved us and we loved him and will miss him dearly! He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Tyler (Nancy); sister, Merita "Sue" Arnesen; brother, Jeff; and his beloved dogs - "Princess Nora", Kahi and Belle. During his younger years his parents had 50+ foster children and each were loved by Randy...some of whom are Gordon Lambert, Larry Miller, Carol Bennett and Julie Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Stella Nelson.
Randy's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. - Peoples Church located at 4500 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem, Oregon. Everyone is welcome to attend. Final arrangements were made by Crown Memorial.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 21, 2019