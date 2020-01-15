|
Clayton Rex Waldo
11/5/48 - 12/21/19
Beloved son, brother and uncle, Clayton Rex Waldo passed from this life in his home in Casa Grande, AZ. Clayton was born in Portland, Oregon. Upon graduating from South Salem High School in Salem he joined the U.S. Merchant Marines. After 2 deployments he was paralyzed in an auto accident on March 18, 1967.
He is survived by three brothers in Oregon; Kenneth in Newberg, LeRoy in Portland and Paul in Sunny Valley. He is also survived by eight sisters: Luella in Casa Grande, AZ; Lois in B.C. Canada; Marilyn, Pearl and Vera in California; Katherine in Washington; Virginia and Esther in Salem. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents and by three brothers; Orville, Robert and Joe. Clayton is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled for Clayton on January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Northwest Christian Church, located at 2315 Villa Road, Newberg, OR 97132.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020