Clement Joseph Lulay
Clement Joseph Lulay

Scio - Clement, 86, passed away surrounded by family September 16, 2020 in Stayton. He was born on August 14, 1934 to William and Marie Lulay in Sublimity, where he was raised. After completing high school at St. Boniface and some college Clement enlisted in the United States Army receiving a Korean Service medal and a medal of Good Conduct. Clement married Jeannette Kintz on January 21, 1956 in Stayton, together they raised 5 children while Clement became an owner operator along with his two brothers of Lulay Timber Company. Jeannette preceded Clement in death on October 11, 2012 after 56 years of marriage. He was an honorary member of Knights of Columbus for over 67 years. His hobbies included his love for fishing, hunting and watching his family play sports. Along with his spouse he was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by his children: Doug (Cindy) Lulay of Sublimity; Dennis (Loni) Lulay of Aumsville; Leonard (Joanne) Lulay of Sublimity; Mary (Dean) Gescher of Stayton; and Ann (Spencer) Gould of Stayton; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday September 22, 2020 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at North Santiam Funeral Service. A public recitation of Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church outside by the Grotto, Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm. A private family Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am followed by a private interment on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church and Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Regis St. Mary Tuition Assistance. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
