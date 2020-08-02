Clement W. Mullin Jr.



Salem - Clement "Clem" W. Mullin, Jr., 72, of Salem, Oregon, passed away on July 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. Clem was born on April 23, 1948, in Albany, Oregon, to Clement W. and Winifred Mullin.



Clem graduated from [West] Albany High School and earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in psychology. He worked as an elementary school teacher and school counselor for nearly 40 years, mostly in the Salem-Keizer school district. On June 12, 1971, he married the love of his life, Darleen. They had recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.



Clem is remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father, for being kind, and for his gentle and caring nature towards people and animals. He loved to play tennis, read, travel, camp, fish, and play with his granddogs. He was well known in his neighborhood for his daily walks and dedication to maintaining a pristine yard.



Clem is survived by his wife, Darleen, sons Timothy and Brian (Joy Socash), many nieces and nephews, and three granddogs. Clem was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rita Bremer.



Because of COVID-19, no services are scheduled. The family requests that those who knew Clem celebrate his life in their own way. In lieu of flowers, Clem's family suggests donations be made to the Willamette Humane Society. Assisting Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









