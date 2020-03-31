Resources
Cleo V. Thompson


1918 - 2020
Cleo V. Thompson Obituary
Cleo V. Thompson

(May 1, 1918 -

March 21, 2020)

Cleo was born in Montevideo, Minnesota. She was the 9th in a family of 13 children. She married Glen Thompson on August 9, 1940. They had two children. Survivors include daughter, Anita Walker, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her husband, Glen, preceded her in death in 2011, and their son, Michael, in 1986.

She was an elementary school teacher in Minnesota for 5 years. As a resident of McMinnville, OR she offered classes for 3 - 5 year olds for 20 years before retiring in Salem.

Her family will gather for a celebration of her life. Burial will be in Minnesota.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
