Cleo V. Thompson
(May 1, 1918 -
March 21, 2020)
Cleo was born in Montevideo, Minnesota. She was the 9th in a family of 13 children. She married Glen Thompson on August 9, 1940. They had two children. Survivors include daughter, Anita Walker, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her husband, Glen, preceded her in death in 2011, and their son, Michael, in 1986.
She was an elementary school teacher in Minnesota for 5 years. As a resident of McMinnville, OR she offered classes for 3 - 5 year olds for 20 years before retiring in Salem.
Her family will gather for a celebration of her life. Burial will be in Minnesota.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020