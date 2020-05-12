|
|
Cleta McMorris
Cleta McMorris, 80, passed away March 20, 2020 at home of natural causes. Cleta was born in Silverton, Oregon on January 29, 1940 to Cleo Clarence McMorris and Veneta Mae Kaser McMorris. Cleta lived her entire life in the Salem area and was known for her 60 years of bowling in Oregon and around the country. She was a 1957 graduate of South Salem High School. She is survived by her brother, Wayne McMorris of Spokane, Washington, his daughter Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and husband, Brian and their children Cole, Grace and Brynn; and his son Jeff McMorris and his wife, Sarah and their children Kate, Reagan, Conner, and Halle; sister-in-law Betty Lou McMorris of Mill City, Oregon; nephew Gordon McMorris Jr. and his wife, Joanne of Kuna, Idaho and their daughter Jill of Kuna and son, Brian McMorris and his wife, Jennifer and their son, Ike of New Meadows, Idaho; her 97 year old Uncle Calvin Kaser of Silverton, Oregon; 12 remaining Kaser first cousins and many friends. Cleta was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gordon McMorris. Cleta was cremated and her ashes will be spread in Reedsport, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 12 to May 17, 2020