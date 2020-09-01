1/1
Cliff A. Silbernagel
Cliff A. Silbernagel

Stayton - Cliff, 69, passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Salem to Andrew and Grace Silbernagel on November 7, 1950. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served through January of 1972. Cliff and Debbie got married on February 22, 1971 and raised 8 children while he worked as a timber faller for G and M Logging. He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. Cliff's hobbies included his love for farming, hunting, camping, gardening and spending time with his 9 grandchildren. He preceded in death by his parents: Andrew and Grace Silbernagel; and his son: Jeffrey Silbernagel. Cliff is survived by his wife: Debbie Silbernagel; his sons: Chris, Jason, Aaron, Nathan, Warren (Heather) and Gabe (Tiffany); daughter: Jennifer (Kevin) Adams; brothers: Don (Debbie), Leon, Orval, Wayne, Bernie, Russell (Patty) and Brad (Lisa); sisters: Sharon (Bruce) Kadell and Marjorie (Shawn) Heuberger. A public Rosary to be held, September 3, 2020 at 7:00 pm outside by the grotto behind Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The graveside service will be at Pioneer Cemetery, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am will be open to family and friends with reception to follow. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Memories & Condolences
