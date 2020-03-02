|
|
Clifford Dean Harris
Silverton - Clifford was born in Topeka, Kansas, the first child of Herb and Edna Harris. The family moved to Oregon a few years later and settled in Keizer, where Cliff attended elementary school and later North Salem High School. He graduated in 1960 and then moved to Corvallis to attend OSU. He joined ROTC and in 1965 graduated with a degree in business. A few days later he married his sweetheart, Shirley Imel of Silverton. One week later he started basic training at Fort Lewis where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. and sent to Fort Lee, Virginia. Ten months later he was on his way to Vietnam. After serving his two years active duty, he and Shirley settled in Portland for six years. Cliff worked for Mack Trucks and continued in the army reserves. By 1974 they were a family of four and moved to Silverton, where Cliff joined his father-in-law in the real estate business. He owned and operated Silver Falls Realty until his retirement in 2012. He also served his 20 years in the Army and retired as a LT Col. Cliff enjoyed small town life and for many years was active in the community and in his church. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley, son, Jeff and daughter Julie, son-in-law Mark Garland, grandchildren: John, Jadon, Chaya and Lucy, great-granddaughter, Olivia and brother, Robert Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ken Harris. Cliff was a kind and faithful man who loved God and loved his family. He was dearly loved in return and will be missed, until we meet again. Memoriums many be given to Union Gospel Mission.
Memorial service will be held at 3pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church - Silverton. Private interment was held at Valley View Cemetery. Unger Funeral Chapel Silverton in charge of arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 11, 2020