Clifford "Cliff" E. Corn
Salem - August 11, 1938 - March 9, 2020
Cliff Corn, 81, died peacefully at home after a three year struggle with heart ailments. Cliff was born in rural Kansas and moved to Oregon in 1956. He earned his teaching degree from Eastern Oregon College in LaGrande and his Master's degree from Oregon State University. Cliff taught at North Salem High School from 1960-1984. He finished his career at Sprague High School, 1984-1991. He was an avid golfer and was a member at Creekside Golf Club. He loved traveling and had fun visiting every state in the US and every major league baseball park.
Cliff was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Arlene Corn. He is survived by his wife, Francine Parker, whom he married in 2016; daughters Lori Kronser (Dwaine) and Sheri Siddall (Galen); grandchildren Justin Siddall (Tori), Christa Kronser (Ben), Robert Kronser (Audrey), and Kelsey Cornedi (Drew); and six great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him Papa Corn.
A Celebration of Life for Cliff will be held at a later date because of the coronavirus.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Court Street Christian Church, 1699 Court St., Salem, OR 97301 or Marian Polk Food Share, 1660 Salem Industrial Dr., N.E., Salem, OR 97301
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020