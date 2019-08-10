|
|
Clifford Gus Koch
Stayton - Cliff, 76, died August 6 at his home. He was born to Jack and Olga (Dulis) Koch in Portland being raised in Aloha. Cliff was in the first graduating class at Sunset High School in 1961. Upon graduating he joined the US Army in 1961 and was stationed for five years in Leghorn, Italy HHD 8th Log Comd USASETAF. After Cliff returned home, he began his 38-year career at the USPS as a LSM clerk and ending as Plant Manager of the Salem PD&F in 2005 receiving many award along the way. After his retirement he worked part-time at the Wilco Gas Station in Stayton. Cliff married Natalie Jewell on June 16, 1978 in Tigard, celebrating 41 years! Cliff enjoyed reading, especially history about General George Patton, gardening, the Oregon State Beavers and his beloved Green Bay Packers. He volunteered at St. Mary Grade School and Regis High School and was a Lecture at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Cliff is survived by his wife: Natalie; children: Jennifer, Anthony, Randolph, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Alexander and Christina; sister: Elaine Baker; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, followed by military honors. In lieu of flowers, Cliff requests that donations be made to . Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 10, 2019