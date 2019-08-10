Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Gus Koch


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Gus Koch Obituary
Clifford Gus Koch

Stayton - Cliff, 76, died August 6 at his home. He was born to Jack and Olga (Dulis) Koch in Portland being raised in Aloha. Cliff was in the first graduating class at Sunset High School in 1961. Upon graduating he joined the US Army in 1961 and was stationed for five years in Leghorn, Italy HHD 8th Log Comd USASETAF. After Cliff returned home, he began his 38-year career at the USPS as a LSM clerk and ending as Plant Manager of the Salem PD&F in 2005 receiving many award along the way. After his retirement he worked part-time at the Wilco Gas Station in Stayton. Cliff married Natalie Jewell on June 16, 1978 in Tigard, celebrating 41 years! Cliff enjoyed reading, especially history about General George Patton, gardening, the Oregon State Beavers and his beloved Green Bay Packers. He volunteered at St. Mary Grade School and Regis High School and was a Lecture at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Cliff is survived by his wife: Natalie; children: Jennifer, Anthony, Randolph, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Alexander and Christina; sister: Elaine Baker; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, followed by military honors. In lieu of flowers, Cliff requests that donations be made to . Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now