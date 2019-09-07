Services
Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom
1350 Commercial Street SE
Salem, OR 973024205
(503) 581-3911
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Salem First Church of the Nazarene
Clifford Leslie "Les" Martin Iii


1933 - 2019
Clifford Leslie "Les" Martin Iii Obituary
Clifford "Les" Leslie Martin III

Keizer - Dr. Clifford Leslie Martin III, born in Shawnee, OK on 11/13/1933, went to be with his Lord on 9/4/2019. He is survived by his wife, Aletha; children Cliff, Deanna, and Gary; siblings Judith and Dan; and 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Berdena of 52 years; and his mother and father.

Les served as Lt. Commander in the Naval Reserves, retired from the Dept. of Education as State Director of Accreditation Standards, taught Sunday School over 50 years, traveled abroad sharing the gospel, and served with the Gideons. His greatest achievement was his dedication to his family and the Lord Jesus Christ.

Services will be held at 1pm on Monday 9/9/2019 at Salem First Church of the Nazarene.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 7, 2019
