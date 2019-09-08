|
Dr. Clifford Leslie Martin III
- - Dr. Martin was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on 11-13-33. He went to be with his Lord 9-4-19. He is survived by his wife, Aletha Martin. His children, Cliff Martin & his wife, Ida, Gary Martin & his wife Dee, & Deanna Martin Skinner, his Sister,Judith & brother, Dan Martin, 8 grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by first wife, Berdena of 52 years, & his parents, Dorothy & Clifford Martin II. Les served as Lt. Commander in the Naval Reserves Officers School in Eugene, OR., Retired from Dept. Of Education as State Director of Accreditation Standards, taught Sunday School over well over 50 years, traveled abroad sharing the gospel and served with the Gideons. His greatest achievement was his dedication to his wife, Aletha, his family and to the Lord, Jesus Christ. Service will be held @ Salem First Church Of the Nazarene located at 1550 Market St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301 on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 @ 1pm. Assisting the family is City View Funeral & Cemetary. Phone #503-363-8652.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 8, 2019