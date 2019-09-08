Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Salem First Church of the Nazarene
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Clifford Leslie Martin Iii


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Clifford Leslie Martin Iii Obituary
Dr. Clifford Leslie Martin III

- - Dr. Martin was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on 11-13-33. He went to be with his Lord 9-4-19. He is survived by his wife, Aletha Martin. His children, Cliff Martin & his wife, Ida, Gary Martin & his wife Dee, & Deanna Martin Skinner, his Sister,Judith & brother, Dan Martin, 8 grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by first wife, Berdena of 52 years, & his parents, Dorothy & Clifford Martin II. Les served as Lt. Commander in the Naval Reserves Officers School in Eugene, OR., Retired from Dept. Of Education as State Director of Accreditation Standards, taught Sunday School over well over 50 years, traveled abroad sharing the gospel and served with the Gideons. His greatest achievement was his dedication to his wife, Aletha, his family and to the Lord, Jesus Christ. Service will be held @ Salem First Church Of the Nazarene located at 1550 Market St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301 on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 @ 1pm. Assisting the family is City View Funeral & Cemetary. Phone #503-363-8652.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now