Clista Marie Bunch



Salem - Clista Marie Bunch passed away on April 6, 2019 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 99. Clista was born on March 29, 1920 in Bogue, Kansas to Harry and Mae (Clampett) Dunning. Clista grew up with her 3 sisters in the Bogue area and going to school in Stockton. Her father was a wheat farmer while her mother raised turkeys and took in laundry and sewing. The family experienced extreme hardships and poverty, struggling through The Great Depression and The Dust Bowl. They lived in a sod house with a dirt floor and their mother made all of the girls' dresses out of old flour sacks.



In 1939, unable to survive farming in Kansas, they loaded their belongings in the family car and moved to Albany, Oregon. Upon arrival, they pitched a tent in a relatives back yard and picked beans that first summer. Clista often described their awe at the beauty of Oregon-the mighty trees, beautiful flowers, as well as the Pacific Ocean. Once they arrived, Oregon truly felt like their home.



In 1940, Clista met and married Max Nettleton. They had 2 daughters, Linda and Dee-Dee. In 1954 they moved to Salem and bought their home in the Northgate Neighborhood. Clista was a homemaker for many years, while max was a butcher with his own shop. Max passed away in 1972. Clista worked for several different businesses in Salem as a secretary, spending several years at Agripac., Inc.



Later, Clista married Robert



Bob" Bunch. They moved to a townhome at the Terrace Green Estates in Keizer. Bob died in 1980 and she continues to live there for another 45 years.



Clista enjoyed music and dancing, gardening, taking long walks around Terrace Green, socializing with friends and spending time with family. She loved to see new places, the beach, her favorite resort was Driftwood Shores in Florence. She enjoyed life, keeping herself in good health and staying active.



Clista is survived by daughter Dee-Dee Mostoller of Salem and her sister Verda Krug-Underwood of Albany, her grandchildren include Shelley Alsdorf of Salm, Steve Bevens of Camas, WA, Patrick Farrier of Keizer and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda in 2012.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22 at 10am at First Christian Church, 685 Marion St NE, Salem with burial following at 2pm at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland under the care of Howell Edwards Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors. Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary