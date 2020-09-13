1/1
Cloydine Bower
Cloydine Bower

Salem - Cloydine Bower passed away August 19, 2020. She was 96 and living independently at Lancaster Village.

Cloydine was born in Hopewell to Henry and Reva Davidson. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Fred Davidson and sister, Janet McMannis. She graduated from Salem High School (now North Salem High) and lived the rest of her life in Salem. She did accounting work (Curly's Dairy) and eventually managed the Salem Boise Cascade Credit Union.

Cloydine married Charles (Chuck) Bower on 6/3/43 at the Jason Lee Church. They celebrated

70 years of marriage in 2013 by renewing their vows. Chuck passed away in December 2013. Two daughter, Claudia Ferguson and Tamara Medlock, completed their family.

Cloydine loved sewing and made many quilts. She also enjoyed her water aerobics class at the KROC Salvation Army Center. Cloydine and Chuck enjoyed many trips in and out of the US, especially Australia and several Pre-Masters Golf Tournaments.

Cloydine was Past President of the women's American Legion #136, volunteered for Helping Hands and was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church.

Cloydine is survived by daughters Claudia (Jim) Ferguson and Tamara Medlock, grandchildren

Heather (Michael Braddock) Harmon, Charles "Chip" (Wendy) Harmon, Dr. Tanisha (Matt) Pelletier and Justin (Hannah) Medlock, great grandchildren Charles "Chase", Mia, and Bree Harmon, Isabella and Asa Pelletier, Braxton and Kaya Medlock. In addition, she was loved and will be missed by many extended family members and friends.

Donations can be made to Helping Hands of Salem or Trinity United Methodist Church. Due to COVID concerns there will not be a Memorial Service but her ashes were joined with Chuck's during a small family gathering at Willamette National Cemetery. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services.




Published in The Statesman Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
