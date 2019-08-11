|
Clyde R. Hilton
Stayton - Clyde was born August 31, 1920 to Charles and Ella (Mauer) Hilton in Farnam, NE and died July 31, 2019 in Stayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Alice, 3 brothers, and sons Doug and Danny. Clyde is survived by his daughter-in-law Bertha Hilton, 5 grandchildren, and several great and great-great grandchildren. Clyde's celebration of life will be Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Foothills Church in Stayton. Contributions can be made to either Union Gospel Mission or Willamette Valley Hospice. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 11, 2019