Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Foothills Church
Stayton, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Hilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde R. Hilton


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde R. Hilton Obituary
Clyde R. Hilton

Stayton - Clyde was born August 31, 1920 to Charles and Ella (Mauer) Hilton in Farnam, NE and died July 31, 2019 in Stayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Alice, 3 brothers, and sons Doug and Danny. Clyde is survived by his daughter-in-law Bertha Hilton, 5 grandchildren, and several great and great-great grandchildren. Clyde's celebration of life will be Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Foothills Church in Stayton. Contributions can be made to either Union Gospel Mission or Willamette Valley Hospice. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now