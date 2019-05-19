Cody Fisher Moate



Salem - Cody Moate, 18, passed away May 6, 2019 as a result of a long battle with Ewing's Sarcoma. He was born to Kevin Moate and Heather Sornson in Salem, OR on July 30th, 2000. Cody graduated from Sprague High School and CTEC in 2018.



Cody was a shooting star whose journey was cut short by his battle with a rare and relentless childhood cancer. Throughout his high school career he excelled at computer programming and 3D graphic design. He dreamed of a career working with computers, and was thrilled to get an inside look during his 2018



trip to Blizzard Studios in Irvine, California. He spent a great deal of his time conducting in-depth research of the field, playing video games with his friends at any chance. His love of video games carried him through many difficult treatments, and made his friends seem closer when they couldn't be near.



Cancer took many things from Cody, but one of the hardest was his love of food. He loved to go with his friends to favorite restaurants like Gustav's or La Hacienda Real. Even as his mobility decreased he turned to Uber Eats to make sure his meals would be of the highest quality.



When Cody's cancer returned in 2018 he knew that it would not be curable. He challenged every doctor and nurse to provide the highest care possible, happily correcting them if they missed a step or detail. He endured the countless transfusions, chemotherapy treatments, and scans that became his whole life. To say that he always had a smile on his face would not be true, but he kept moving forward with the hope that tomorrow could be better.



Cody is survived by his loving parents, Kevin Moate and Heather Sornson; and brother Hunter Moate. He also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, El and Vivienne Sornson of Salem; and his paternal grandmother, Martha Moate of Eatonton, Georgia. Cody is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and close family of friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make a donation in Cody's name to Oregon, or American Red Cross.



Graveside services for Cody were held 1:30pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary