Rich Meyers felt his obituary should only be a few sentences—all it needed were the basic details of his life along with the date and time of his memorial service. He felt there was no need to list out his many successes and achievements. He would tell you that his service as a chaplain in the Oregon National Guard and his time as a professor at Corban University was never about him. Rich was a low-key man and never enjoyed being the center of attention.



Out of respect to Rich, here is the short and succinct obituary he would have wanted:



Richard Walter Meyers was born to John and Helen Meyers on November 5, 1942, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. He passed away at home in Salem, Oregon, on February 17, 2019. He taught at Corban University, had a private counseling practice for many years, and served more than 30 years in the Oregon National Guard. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianne, his sons Jonathan and Daniel, his sister Margaret and brother David, and his two dogs—Poochie and Reggie.



His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at First Baptist Church of Salem. This service is open to the public and you are welcome to attend. There will be a private military burial on Friday, March 8, at Willamette National Cemetery. Please contact the family if you wish to attend his military service.



Instead of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to the Simonka Place for Women and Children, which is operated by Union Gospel Mission (ugmsalem.org/donate). The donation doesn't have to be in his memory but please make sure you identify Simonka Place as the recipient in the "special note" section of the online form.



Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 1, 2019