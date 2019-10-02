Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Stayton, OR
Stayton - Colleen, 92, died September 28 in Stayton. She was born in Stayton to Nicholas and Emma (Boedigheimer) Fehlen and has lived here all of her life. Colleen married Robert O'Connor on September 27, 1947 in Stayton, he preceded her in death on September 26, 1992. She worked at Norpac for over 25 years as a Lab Tech. Colleen is survived by children: Diane (Phil) Smith, Tim (Barbara Ann) O'Connor, John (Michelle) O'Connor and Kathy (Rich) Wooten; brother: Bob Fehlen; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Recitation of Rosary will be Thursday, October 3 at 7:15 pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 4 at 11:00 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Stayton. Contributions may be made to the church. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 2, 2019
