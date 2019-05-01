|
|
Connie Kaye Graves
Sheridan - Connie Kaye Graves, 63, a resident of Sheridan died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her parents home. She was born on August 17, 1955 in McMinnville, Oregon the daughter of Richard and Violet Ducharme Zimbrick. She graduated from Willamina High School in 1973 and earned an associate degree as a dental assistant from Chemeketa Community College in 1975. She worked for eight years for Dr. Harry Cure in McMinnville. On June 4, 1983, she married Randon Bruce Graves in Reno, Nevada. She was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Grand Ronde. Connie weaved many beautiful baskets some of which are on display in museums at Grand Ronde, Portland and Salem. She was talented in teaching the art of basket weaving as well. She was a member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and enjoyed camping. She enjoyed going to the casino and was successful most of the time. Connie's birthday gifts were highly anticipated as she put much thought into each one.
She is survived by her husband Randon, parents Dick and Violet Zimbrick, sister Vikki Bishop and brother Dennis Zimbrick along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be announced in the future. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 1, 2019